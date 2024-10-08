Joey Porter News: Picks of Prescott in Week 5

Porter logged four tackles (three solo) and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Dallas.

Porter snagged his first interception of the season Sunday and the second of his career. He picked off Dak Prescott on a pass intended for Jalen Tolbert early in the fourth quarter, which led to a six-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Pat Freiermuth 12 plays later. Porter has played nearly every single defensive snap through the first five games of the regular season and has accumulated 17 tackles (12 solo), three passes defended and one interception over that span.