Joey Porter News: Will play against Cincinnati

Porter (knee) carries no injury designation into Saturday's regular-season finale against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter was unable to play against the Chiefs on Christmas Day due to a knee injury, but he'll be good to go for Saturday's AFC North showdown after ending the week with consecutive limited practices. In his seven games since the Steelers' Week 9 bye, Porter has logged 31 tackles (25 solo) and three pass defenses. Porter's return is timely as Donte Jackson is listed as questionable due to a back injury.