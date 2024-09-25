Joey Slye News: Converts only FG attempt Week 3

Slye made his only field-goal try and didn't attempt any extra points in last Thursday's Week 3 loss to the Jets.

Slye accounted for New England's only points in the defeat with a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter. The veteran kicker has gone 6-for-7 in field-goal tries through three weeks, with his only miss being a 48-yard attempt that was blocked. Though the Patriots are averaging only 13.0 points this season, Slye has managed to maintain moderate productivity since the team has struggled to score TDs when managing to get into the red zone.