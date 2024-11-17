Joey Slye News: Hits three field goals in loss

Slye went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and made one of two PATs in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Slye made multiple field goals for the second straight week after going five straight weeks without doing so prior. His longest make of the day came from 42 yards, while he did miss an extra-point attempt for the first time this year. Through 11 contests, the kicker has gone 19-for-22 on field-goal attempts and 15-for-16 on PATs.