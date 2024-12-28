Fantasy Football
Joey Slye headshot

Joey Slye News: Makes lone extra-point attempt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Slye converted on his lone extra-point try during the Patriots' 40-7 loss to the Chargers on Saturday.

It was another quiet day for Slye as the Patriots' offense struggled to move the ball down the field and were limited to 181 yards against a stout Chargers defense. Slye hasn't attempted a field goal over his last two games, and through 16 regular-season games he's gone 23-for-30 on field-goal attempts and 23-for-24 on extra-point tries.

Joey Slye
New England Patriots
