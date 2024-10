Slye made his lone extra-point try but missed one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Slye missed a 33-yard attempt wide right in the second quarter, which would have given the Patriots a 10-3 lead before halftime. However, he opened the second-half scoring with a 38-yard make. Next up for the Virginia Tech product and New England is a Week 6 visit from the Texans.