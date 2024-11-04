Joey Slye News: Misses valuable opportunity Sunday

Slye made one of his two field-goal tries and converted both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss at Tennessee.

Both of Slye's field-goal tries in Week 9 came from longer than 50 yards out, a tough ask for any kicker. But after such a close loss, the Patriots will probably look back on the 56-yarder he missed in the first quarter as a squandered opportunity. New England's struggling offense will get another stiff test in Week 10 at Chicago.