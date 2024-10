Slye made his only field-goal attempt and converted on both extra-point tries in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets.

Slye was successful on a 23-yard chip shot in the fourth quarter, which game the Patriots a one-point lead with 7:36 left to play in the game. Slye is now 11-for-13 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-11 on extra-point tries through the first seven games of the regular season.