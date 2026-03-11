Joey Slye headshot

Joey Slye News: Staying in Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Slye is re-signing with Tennessee on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Last year, Slye made 28 of 35 field-goal attempts (80 percent), including nine of 14 from 50-plus yards, but with a lack of extra-point attempts (27) mostly keeping him off the fantasy radar. That's largely been the story of Slye's career, providing a strong leg for subpar teams. It doesn't help that he's never been great in terms of accuracy, with an 81.4 percent career conversion rate on field goals. The Titans may bring in competition later this offseason.

Joey Slye
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Slye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Slye See More
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
71 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
78 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
84 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
91 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 14: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 14: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
99 days ago