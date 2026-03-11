Joey Slye News: Staying in Tennessee
Slye is re-signing with Tennessee on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Last year, Slye made 28 of 35 field-goal attempts (80 percent), including nine of 14 from 50-plus yards, but with a lack of extra-point attempts (27) mostly keeping him off the fantasy radar. That's largely been the story of Slye's career, providing a strong leg for subpar teams. It doesn't help that he's never been great in terms of accuracy, with an 81.4 percent career conversion rate on field goals. The Titans may bring in competition later this offseason.
