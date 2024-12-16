Joey Slye News: Struggles continue Sunday

Slye made one of his two field-goal tries and converted both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-17 loss at Arizona.

On the Patriots' first drive of the game, Slye hooked a 53-yard attempt wide to the left and extended his streak of games with at least one missed kick to four. Even when New England's sluggish offense has moved the ball this season, he's been inconsistent, making him an unappealing option for what remains of the fantasy playoffs.