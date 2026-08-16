John Bates Injury: Set to practice Tuesday
Bates (hamstring) is set to begin practicing Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Bates suffered a hamstring injury in late July and has not practiced since the issue developed. The tight end is recovering well and is set to see at least a limited practice session Tuesday. While Bates has been absent, Ben Sinnott has been expanding his route tree in the hopes of obtaining the No. 2 tight end role. Bates will need to prove he can maintain his position behind Chig Okonkwo as he works his way back the remainder of the preseason.
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