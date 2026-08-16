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John Bates Injury: Set to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:32pm

Bates (hamstring) is set to begin practicing Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Bates suffered a hamstring injury in late July and has not practiced since the issue developed. The tight end is recovering well and is set to see at least a limited practice session Tuesday. While Bates has been absent, Ben Sinnott has been expanding his route tree in the hopes of obtaining the No. 2 tight end role. Bates will need to prove he can maintain his position behind Chig Okonkwo as he works his way back the remainder of the preseason.

John Bates
Washington Commanders
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