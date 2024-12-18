John Bates News: Makes short catch in Week 15

Bates played 42 of the Commanders' 78 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a six-yard reception in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

Bates and fellow reserve tight end Ben Sinnott (42 snaps, 1-7-0 receiving line on one target) turned in nearly identical lines in Week 15 in terms of both playing time and production, with both seeing their roles expand after starter Zach Ertz (concussion) left the game early. If Ertz can't clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, another near-even timeshare at tight end between Bates and Sinnott could be in the offing. Sinnott profiles as the more fantasy-friendly option of the two, as the rookie second-round pick recorded 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns during his final collegiate season at Kansas State.