John FitzPatrick Injury: Doesn't practice Tuesday

FitzPatrick (back) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

FitzPatrick has logged consecutive DNPs to open the week, and he'll have to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday in order to have a chance at playing Thursday against the Dolphins. The 2022 sixth-round pick played 18 snaps (14 on offense, four on special teams) during the Packers' 38-10 win over the 49ers this past Sunday and hauled in his lone target for two yards.