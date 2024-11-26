Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John FitzPatrick headshot

John FitzPatrick Injury: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

FitzPatrick (back) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

FitzPatrick has logged consecutive DNPs to open the week, and he'll have to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday in order to have a chance at playing Thursday against the Dolphins. The 2022 sixth-round pick played 18 snaps (14 on offense, four on special teams) during the Packers' 38-10 win over the 49ers this past Sunday and hauled in his lone target for two yards.

John FitzPatrick
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now