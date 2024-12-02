Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John FitzPatrick headshot

John FitzPatrick Injury: Still nursing back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 2:52pm

FitzPatrick (back) was a limited participant in Monday's practice.

The 24-year-old was active for the Packers' Week 13 win over the Dolphins after being listed as questionable due to a back injury. Monday's injury report indicates that FitzPatrick is still dealing with the issue in some capacity, and he could be in jeopardy of missing Green Bay's divisional matchup against the Lions on Thursday night if he downgrades to no participation Tuesday or Wednesday.

John FitzPatrick
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now