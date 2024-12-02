John FitzPatrick Injury: Still nursing back injury

FitzPatrick (back) was a limited participant in Monday's practice.

The 24-year-old was active for the Packers' Week 13 win over the Dolphins after being listed as questionable due to a back injury. Monday's injury report indicates that FitzPatrick is still dealing with the issue in some capacity, and he could be in jeopardy of missing Green Bay's divisional matchup against the Lions on Thursday night if he downgrades to no participation Tuesday or Wednesday.