John FitzPatrick News: Appears past back injury

FitzPatrick (back) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

FitzPatrick played through a back injury in the Packers' Week 13 over the Dolphins this past Thursday, finishing with one catch for two yards while playing 18 snaps (14 on offense, four on special teams). He was limited in Monday's practice, but after logging a full session Tuesday he should be good to go for Thursday's NFC North clash against the Lions.