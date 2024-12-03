Fantasy Football
John FitzPatrick headshot

John FitzPatrick News: Appears past back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

FitzPatrick (back) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

FitzPatrick played through a back injury in the Packers' Week 13 over the Dolphins this past Thursday, finishing with one catch for two yards while playing 18 snaps (14 on offense, four on special teams). He was limited in Monday's practice, but after logging a full session Tuesday he should be good to go for Thursday's NFC North clash against the Lions.

John FitzPatrick
Green Bay Packers
