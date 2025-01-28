Fantasy Football
John FitzPatrick headshot

John FitzPatrick News: Fits in with Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

FitzPatrick was targeted once and caught one pass for two yards across nine games in the 2024 season.

FitzPatrick got some opportunities after being scooped off Atlanta's practice squad in October, but he wound up playing only 69 snaps on offense and was an afterthought in the passing game. It remains to be seen if Green Bay will retain FitzPatrick over the offseason, but if they do he will compete for a roster spot during training camp.

John FitzPatrick
Green Bay Packers
