The Packers signed Fitzpatrick off the Falcons' practice squad and to their active roster Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

FitzPatrick will bolster Green Bay's depth at tight end while Luke Musgrave continues to tend to an ankle injury. The former was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Atlanta but didn't appear in a game for the team until 2023, when he suited up nine times, catching his only target for a 12-yard gain.