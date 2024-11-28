Fantasy Football
John FitzPatrick News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

FitzPatrick (back) is active for Thursday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

FitzPatrick was in danger of missing Thursday's game after logging consecutive DNPs to open the week, but he will be active after participating in Wednesday's walkthrough in a limited capacity. FitzPatrick will serve as the Packers' No. 3 tight end behind Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims.

John FitzPatrick
Green Bay Packers
