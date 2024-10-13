John FitzPatrick News: Won't play Week 6

FitzPatrick (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Arizona.

The Packers signed FitzPatrick off Atlanta's practice squad Thursday, but the tight end isn't yet ready to suit up for his new club. Green Bay will enter Sunday's contest with Tucker Kraft leading the tight-end corps, with Ben Sims working behind him. Luke Musgrave (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, so FitzPatrick could be active next Sunday when the Packers take on Houston.