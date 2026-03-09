John Franklin-Myers News: Signing three-year deal with Titans
Franklin-Myers agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $63 million contract with Tennessee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Franklin-Myers' new deal reportedly includes $42 million guaranteed and positions him as a focal starter along the Titans' defensive line, joining DTs Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive end Jihad Ward. After having totaled 7.0 and 7.5 sacks, respectively, across his last two seasons in Denver, Franklin-Myers now finds himself in solid position to continue building momentum under new Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Franklin-Myers See More
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1864 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips78 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips78 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips79 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips81 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Franklin-Myers See More