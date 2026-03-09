John Franklin-Myers headshot

John Franklin-Myers News: Signing three-year deal with Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Franklin-Myers agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $63 million contract with Tennessee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Franklin-Myers' new deal reportedly includes $42 million guaranteed and positions him as a focal starter along the Titans' defensive line, joining DTs Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive end Jihad Ward. After having totaled 7.0 and 7.5 sacks, respectively, across his last two seasons in Denver, Franklin-Myers now finds himself in solid position to continue building momentum under new Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Franklin-Myers
