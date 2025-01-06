John Jackson News: Staying with Chicago
Jackson signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears on Monday, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.
Jackson signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of USC in May and ended up spending the majority of the season on their practice squad. He'll now have the opportunity to be a part of the Bears' offseason programs and earn a spot on their squad for their next campaign.
