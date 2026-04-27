John Jiles Injury: Dealing with injury
Jiles (undisclosed) was waived with a non-football injury designation by the Patriots on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
If the wide receiver clears waivers, he'll become a free agent. Jiles spent the entire 2025 campaign on the Patriots' practice squad.
John Jiles
Free Agent
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