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John Jiles Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 4:43pm

Jiles (undisclosed) was waived with a non-football injury designation by the Patriots on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

If the wide receiver clears waivers, he'll become a free agent. Jiles spent the entire 2025 campaign on the Patriots' practice squad.

John Jiles
 Free Agent
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