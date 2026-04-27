John Jiles News: Let go by New England
The Patriots waived Jiles on Monday.
Jiles spent the 2025 season on the Patriots' practice squad, never receiving an elevation to the active roster. The wide receiver out of West Florida will now be subject to the NFL's waiver process. If the 24-hour period passes without Jiles being claimed, he will become a free agent and be available to sign with any team.
John Jiles
Free Agent
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