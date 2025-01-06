John Jiles News: Staying in New England
Jiles signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots on Monday.
Jiles, an undrafted rookie from West Florida, spent most of his first season with the Patriots' practice squad after being dropped by the Giants in late August. The 24-year-old has yet to appear in an NFL game, but he's expected to have the opportunity to compete for a spot on New England's active roster throughout the offseason.
