John Johnson headshot

John Johnson Injury: Comes off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

The Rams activated Johnson (shoulder) from IR on Tuesday.

Johnson recovered from his shoulder injury weeks ago, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports, but Los Angeles had exhausted its amount of eligible designations for return from IR until now, having received two added spots for the postseason. Thursday's practice report will reveal whether Johnson is ready to practice in full and contribute during Monday's wild-card round matchup against the Vikings.

