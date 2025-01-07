John Johnson Injury: Comes off IR
The Rams activated Johnson (shoulder) from IR on Tuesday.
Johnson recovered from his shoulder injury weeks ago, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports, but Los Angeles had exhausted its amount of eligible designations for return from IR until now, having received two added spots for the postseason. Thursday's practice report will reveal whether Johnson is ready to practice in full and contribute during Monday's wild-card round matchup against the Vikings.
