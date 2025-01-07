John Johnson News: Activated Tuesday

Johnson (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve by the Rams on Tuesday.

The safety had already been designated to return earlier in the day. Johnson, who landed on IR on Sept. 18 after suffering a hairline fracture of his scapula in Week 2, has actually been healthy for weeks, but the Rams used up their designations for return during the regular season and had to wait for their two available postseason designations, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. Johnson's practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday night's wild-card matchup with the Vikings, but he appears on track to play.