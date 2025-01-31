John Johnson News: Plays two regular-season games
Johnson recorded eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed, including one interception, across two regular-season appearances with the Rams in 2024.
Johnson also suited up for Los Angeles' wild-card round win over the Vikings, though he only played four defensive snaps during the contest. The veteran safety missed the majority of the 2024 campaign due to a hairline fracture of his scapula suffered Week 2, but he enters the offseason at full health. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent.
