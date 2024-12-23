John Kelly News: Cut loose Monday

The Chargers cut Kelly on Monday.

Kelly began the campaign on Baltimore's practice squad and got into two games with the team, though he didn't log any offensive snaps. After being cut by the Ravens on Oct. 1, Kelly signed to the Chargers' practice squad in early December, but he's now been let go without playing in a game for the NFL squad. Kelly will likely now look to provide running back depth for another organization, though he hasn't logged an NFL snap on offense since 2021.