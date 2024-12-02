John Kelly News: Gets chance with Chargers

The Chargers signed Kelly to their practice squad Monday.

Kelly played in two games with Baltimore to begin the season, logging snaps only on special teams. He hasn't had an NFL snap since he rushed twice for 13 yards in 2021 with Cleveland. Kelly will serve as organizational depth at running back for Los Angeles with J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve, but the former may need one of Gus Edwards, Kimani Vidal or Hassan Haskins to miss time in order to be elevated for game day.