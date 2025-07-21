Menu
John Kelly News: Tries out for Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Kelly (groin) got a tryout with the Chargers on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

As a member of the Browns last season, Kelly suffered the groin injury during a Week 18 matchup with the Ravens. The running back also spent time on the Chargers' practice squad last December but did not appear in a game. Kelly last recorded a rushing yard in 2021 with Cleveland.

