John Kelly News: Tries out for Chargers
Kelly (groin) got a tryout with the Chargers on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
As a member of the Browns last season, Kelly suffered the groin injury during a Week 18 matchup with the Ravens. The running back also spent time on the Chargers' practice squad last December but did not appear in a game. Kelly last recorded a rushing yard in 2021 with Cleveland.
John Kelly
Free Agent
