Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Metchie headshot

John Metchie Injury: Estimated as limited Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Metchie (shoulder) was listed as limited on Sunday's practice estimate, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans played the Chiefs on Saturday, so the team didn't actually hold a practice a day later. In any case, the status of Metchie -- who was inactive against Kansas City -- gains added import ahead of Wednesday's game against the Ravens, given that fellow wideout Tank Dell is in line to miss time with a knee injury.

John Metchie
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now