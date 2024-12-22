John Metchie Injury: Estimated as limited Sunday

Metchie (shoulder) was listed as limited on Sunday's practice estimate, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans played the Chiefs on Saturday, so the team didn't actually hold a practice a day later. In any case, the status of Metchie -- who was inactive against Kansas City -- gains added import ahead of Wednesday's game against the Ravens, given that fellow wideout Tank Dell is in line to miss time with a knee injury.