Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Metchie headshot

John Metchie Injury: Limited in return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Metchie (shoulder) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.

After missing Tuesday's practice, Metchie's return a day later, albeit in a limited capacity, bodes well for his availability for Saturday's playoff opener against the Chargers. With that in mind, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston previously noted that the wideout is expected to play this weekend, though Metchie may need to practice fully Thursday in order to avoid an injury designation.

John Metchie
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now