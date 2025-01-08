John Metchie Injury: Limited in return to practice

Metchie (shoulder) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.

After missing Tuesday's practice, Metchie's return a day later, albeit in a limited capacity, bodes well for his availability for Saturday's playoff opener against the Chargers. With that in mind, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston previously noted that the wideout is expected to play this weekend, though Metchie may need to practice fully Thursday in order to avoid an injury designation.