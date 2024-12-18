Fantasy Football
John Metchie headshot

John Metchie Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Metchie (shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Metchie remains a non-participant after being held out of Tuesday's walk-through practice. He'll have one more opportunity to practice prior to the release of game designations Thursday for Saturday's matinee against the Chiefs. Robert Woods would be the top candidate to step into three-receiver sets alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell if Metchie's unavailable.

John Metchie
Houston Texans
