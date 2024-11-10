John Metchie News: Breaks out against Lions

Metchie recorded five receptions on six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

Metchie enjoyed the most productive game of his career and paced the Texans with 74 yards. He was particularly impressive on a possession just before halftime, initially hauling in a deep 25-yard pass before capping the drive with a 15-yard touchdown reception -- the first of his career. While Nico Collins (hamstring) is likely to be back in Week 11 against the Cowboys, Metchie could have the chance to earn a larger role across the second half of the season due to the underwhelming showings from Tank Dell.