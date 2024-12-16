John Metchie News: Four targets in win

Metchie caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Dolphins in Week 15.

One of Metchie's four targets was an incompletion in the red zone. He's been the most productive of the bunch behind Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but the overall passing game in 2024 is not what it was in quarterback C.J. Stroud's rookie 2023 season. Metchie has 17 receptions (25 targets) for 182 yards over 11 games played.