John Metchie News: Likely third wideout Week 13

Metchie is expected to be the third wideout Sunday against the Jaguars, as Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) is questionable for Week 13.

Metchie and Hutchinson each experienced upticks in playing time when injuries hit the wideout room. Since Nico Collins returned two weeks ago, Metchie has more targets (six) and been on the field more (79 snaps) than Hutchinson (one target, 36 snaps). Metchie averaged a 57-percent share of the offensive snaps with 12 receptions (18 targets) for 142 yards and a touchdown over the last five weeks. Collins and Tank Dell are expected to gobble up most of the targets on Thanksgiving weekend, while Metchie gets the leftovers.