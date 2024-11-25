John Metchie News: One touch in loss

Metchie caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to Tennessee in Week 12.

Metchie's activity picked up dramatically since injuries hit the wide receiver room, garnering 18 targets over the last five weeks. He's had varying degrees of success, but now that Nico Collins is back, he's looking for whatever scraps aren't allotted to Collins, Tank Dell and, to a degree, the tight ends.