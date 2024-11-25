Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Metchie headshot

John Metchie News: One touch in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Metchie caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to Tennessee in Week 12.

Metchie's activity picked up dramatically since injuries hit the wide receiver room, garnering 18 targets over the last five weeks. He's had varying degrees of success, but now that Nico Collins is back, he's looking for whatever scraps aren't allotted to Collins, Tank Dell and, to a degree, the tight ends.

John Metchie
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now