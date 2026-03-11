John Metchie News: Reunites with Bryce Young
Metchie is signing a one-year deal with Carolina, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
A 2022 second-round pick, Metchie spent time with three different teams during his rookie contract, after missing the 2022 season to recover from cancer. He'll now reunite with college teammate Bryce Young, likely competing for a depth role at wide receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.
