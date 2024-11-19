John Metchie News: Three targets in win

Metchie caught all three targets for 33 yards in Monday's 34-10 win over Dallas in Week 11.

Metchie's recent attention took a slight hit with the return of Nico Collins, who missed five weeks due to a hamstring injury. That gave quarterback C.J. Stroud another target option. Despite the additional target, Metchie appears to have emerged as the third viable wide receiver behind Collins and Tank Dell. Metchie (39 snaps) was on the field more than Xavier Hutchinson (28) or Robert Woods (20) and has 11 receptions on 15 targets for 136 yards and one touchdown the last four weeks. The playing time could take a hit in the coming weeks when the Texans may feel more comfortable about giving Collins more than the 30 snaps he had Monday.