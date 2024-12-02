John Metchie News: Two grabs in win

Metchie caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Jacksonville in Week 13.

Metchie operated as the third wideout but had little impact, although one of his targets was in the red zone. Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) was inactive, and his potential snaps were distributed among Metchie (31), Robert Woods (21) and Jared Wayne (16). The passing game played out as it has the last few weeks, with Nico Collins (11 targets), Dalton Schultz (seven) and Tank Dell (four) being the main components. Metchie had a recent bump in activity, but that appears to have dimmed since Collins returned from a stint on the IR due to a hamstring injury.