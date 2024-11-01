John Metchie News: Two targets in loss

Metchie failed to catch either of his two targets in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets in Week 9.

With the team's top wideouts sidelined, Metchie was in line to take on a greater role, but it didn't work out that way. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud spent much of the night running away from or getting hit by Jets defenders, which made a mess of the passing attack. Metchie, who played a season-high 50 snaps, and fellow wideout Xavier Hutchinson (59 snaps, three targets, no catches) were non-factors in the loss.