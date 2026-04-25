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John Michael Gyllenborg News: Signing with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 7:00pm

Gyllenborg is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gyllenborg is fast for a tight end, posting a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine despite his 6-foot-5, 249-pound frame. The Wyoming graduate started 19 games over three years, totaling 1,002 yards and seven receiving touchdowns from 2023 to 2025. He has a knack for identifying and settling down in zones and has the speed to threaten defenses down the field. The 23-year-old's biggest flaws revolve around his inability to box out defenders on 50/50 balls and a tendency to jump unnecessarily at the catch point. The Wyoming staff says Gyllenborg is a breeze to coach, so the Chiefs should have some luck fixing the issues that have presented as a pass catcher. They will also need to work on elevating the tight end's abilities as an inline blocker, but with proper improvement, Gyllenborg could work his way up the depth chart by the end of camp.

John Michael Gyllenborg
 Free Agent
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