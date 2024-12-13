Fantasy Football
John Michael Schmitz headshot

John Michael Schmitz News: All clear for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Schmitz (neck) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Schmitz left last Sunday's matchup against New Orleans with a neck injury and was limited in all three practices this week. However, he appears to have the green light to play against Baltimore on Sunday. That will likely result in Jake Kubas returning to a rotational role.

John Michael Schmitz
New York Giants
