John Michael Schmitz News: Facing competition
Schmitz (finger) may face competition for the center position in 2026, Paul Dottino of SI.com reports.
Head coach John Harbaugh's entrance means that nothing is a given on the Giants' roster. The Giants added Lucas Patrick this offseason, and he could be in the mix for the starting center job with a strong offseason program and training camp.
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