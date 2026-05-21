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John Michael Schmitz News: Facing competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Schmitz (finger) may face competition for the center position in 2026, Paul Dottino of SI.com reports.

Head coach John Harbaugh's entrance means that nothing is a given on the Giants' roster. The Giants added Lucas Patrick this offseason, and he could be in the mix for the starting center job with a strong offseason program and training camp.

John Michael Schmitz
New York Giants
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