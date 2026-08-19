John Ojukwu Injury: Dealing with pec issue

Ojukwu (pectoral) did not participate during the Eagles' training camp practice Wednesday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

As of now, there's no concrete timetable for Ojukwu's return to the practice field, and his status for Saturday's preseason game at New England is in doubt. In his absence, 2025 sixth-rounder Myles Hinton is a candidate to see an uptick in reps at tackle.