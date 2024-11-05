John Parker Romo News: Filling in for injured Reichard

The Vikings signed Romo to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A third-year pro out of Virginia Tech, Romo will get the chance to make his NFL regular-season debut beginning with this Sunday's game against the Jaguars as a replacement at kicker for Will Reichard (quadricep), who is headed for injured reserve. Romo had previously been with the Vikings during their offseason program, but he was cut in late July once Minnesota had firmly committed to Reichard as its kicker. Though he has yet to appear at the NFL level, Romo kicked professionally in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas back in 2023, when he converted 17 of 19 field-goal attempts, including a long of 57 yards.