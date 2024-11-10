Fantasy Football
John Parker Romo headshot

John Parker Romo News: Goes perfect in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Romo made all four of his field-goal attempts during the Vikings' 12-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Romo had a productive outing in his regular-season debut as he scored all 12 of Minnesota's points. His longest kick was a 45-yard field goal, and he will likely serve as the team's starting kicker for another three games as Will Reichard (quadricep) remains on injured reserve.

