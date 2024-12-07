Fantasy Football
John Parker Romo headshot

John Parker Romo News: Let go by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

The Vikings waived Romo on Saturday.

Romo served as the Vikings' primary placekicker for the last four games due to Will Reichard being on IR with a right quadriceps injury. Romo did a serviceable job over that span, going 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 7-for-8 on extra-point tries. Romo shouldn't have much trouble catching on with another team this season that is in need of a kicker.

John Parker Romo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
