John Parker Romo News: Makes game winner Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Romo made all of his three field-goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-27 overtime win at Chicago.

Though it was from just 29 yards out, shorter than an extra point, Romo's overtime field goal made him the hero of the day for the Vikings. He hasn't missed any field goals during his first three NFL games and will look to keep up the momentum in Week 13 versus the Cardinals.

