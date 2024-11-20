John Rhys Plumlee News: Joins Seahawks' practice squad
The Seahawks signed Plumlee to their practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Before joining the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, Plumlee spent the majority of his 2024 campaign with the Jaguars' practice squad before being cut Nov. 12. The undrafted rookie from UCF threw for 5,838 yards, 34 touchdowns and 19 interceptions across his final two collegiate seasons.
John Rhys Plumlee
Free Agent
